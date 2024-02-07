Sign up
Previous
Photo 2974
2024-02-07 for #7 signpost
The "signpost for ideas" from artist Matt Mullican, meets the light only for a short period of time every day, otherwise it stands in the shadow from nice and psssst,...not so nice architecture.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
Tags
for2024
mw-24
mw-for24
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
February 7th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice the way that the light is catching it.
February 7th, 2024
John
Very cool light
February 7th, 2024
