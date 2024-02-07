2024-02-07 for #7 signpost

Previous
The "signpost for ideas" from artist Matt Mullican, meets the light only for a short period of time every day, otherwise it stands in the shadow from nice and psssst,...not so nice architecture.
Mona

Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
February 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice the way that the light is catching it.
February 7th, 2024  
John
Very cool light
February 7th, 2024  
