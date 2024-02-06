2024-02-06 for #6 the old Reuss River bridge

Previous
Interesting for me: there has been a ferry across the Reuss River at this place since at least 1246. A tragic accident occurred in 1627 when 40 pilgrims overloaded the ferry boat until it capsized. The city of Zug then began considering building a bridge. But the focus was less on security considerations than on economic interests, as the people of Zug hoped for easier access to the grain producers at the other side of the river. The city of Lucerne, which operated its own bridge a bit up the river, saw its customs revenues at risk and feared Zug's greater influence in the shared territory.
Well, despite Lucerne's resistance, construction work began in the spring of 1640. Some of the beams are still original. But the bridge is because its narrow construction, only open for pedestrians and bikers, with a new bridge not far away, for the regular traffic.
