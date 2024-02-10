Previous
2024-02-10 for #10 by mona65
Photo 2977

2024-02-10 for #10

Courtyard in the the ancient charter house de la Lance. It's a private wine estate now, but most of the houses from the 14th century cloister are intact.
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
815% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John
Wonderful light, great capture
February 10th, 2024  
Milanie ace
How nicely you captured this
February 10th, 2024  
Tia ace
Wonderful light and shadows.
February 10th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Wonderfully moody image.
February 10th, 2024  
haskar ace
Amazing light and shadows.
February 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise