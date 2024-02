2024-02-11 for#11 definitely a pillar

TIL, interesting for me: all pillars are columns, but not all columns are pillars. This is because all pillars must serve a structural purpose in addition to any aesthetic purpose it maintains. In contrast, a column can only serve aesthetic purposes if they are not needed for weight-bearing purposes.



Well, this is a pillar in a church, holding together with its colleagues the roof structure.