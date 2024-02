2024-02-12 for#12 split toning

Trying something new, in this weeks for2024 challenge. Split toning, over black and white.

I will try to go for a gradient week, starting from yellow, and go over the flash-of-red "red" on February 14, to green at the end. Let's see how this works out. I have oft funny ideas, but not the capability to do it. So probably it would have been better, to not talk about. And just welcome, what light & shadow this week offer me.



These are the sheds and the escort boats of our rowing club.