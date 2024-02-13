Sign up
Previous
Photo 2980
2024-02-13 for# 13 winter?
February down at the lake, felt like spring. Loads of people enjoying the sunshine, without a breeze. There was even a person with a sup out there.
On my split-tone week.
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
3
2
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3150
photos
352
followers
49
following
816% complete
2973
2974
2975
2976
2977
2978
2979
2980
Tags
split-toning
,
for2024
,
mw-24
,
mw-for24
John
Fab tones, nice shot
February 13th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
It's a lovely image with it's split tones.
February 13th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous tones and shadows.
February 13th, 2024
