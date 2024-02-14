Sign up
Previous
Photo 2981
2024-02-14 for #14 ribbon of love
flash of red, happy valentine to everyone.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
4
0
Embed Code
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3151
photos
353
followers
49
following
816% complete
View this month »
2974
2975
2976
2977
2978
2979
2980
2981
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Album
365-...
Taken
14th February 2024 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selective colour
,
split-tone
,
for2024
,
mw-24
,
mw-for24
,
split-tone and selective colour
Bill Davidson
Beautifully executed…..
February 14th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So nicely done.
February 14th, 2024
JackieR
ace
oh so pretty
February 14th, 2024
borof
ace
A lovely shot.
February 14th, 2024
