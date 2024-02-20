Sign up
Previous
Photo 2987
2024-02-20 for #20
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
9
6
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3157
photos
352
followers
49
following
818% complete
2980
2981
2982
2983
2984
2985
2986
2987
Views
21
Comments
9
Fav's
6
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
20th February 2024 8:53pm
egg
,
high-key
,
negative space
,
minimalism
,
for2024
,
mw-24
,
mw-for24
Walks @ 7
ace
Superb white on white for negative space. FAV!
February 20th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Fantastic
February 20th, 2024
JackieR
ace
This cracked me up!
February 20th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
So simple, so cool..
February 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous.
February 20th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Neat high-key shot and use of negative space
February 20th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Wonderful high key shot
February 20th, 2024
Barb
ace
Well-done!
February 20th, 2024
