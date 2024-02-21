Sign up
Previous
Photo 2988
2024-02-21 for #21
Throu the fog, into the light.
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
3
3
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
818% complete
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365-...
Taken
18th February 2024 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
,
mw-24
,
mw-for24
Andy Oz
Great picture, really crisp.
Love the way it’s like the first line of a story: who are they, where are they going, what adventures will they have, have they got any Kendal Mint Cake…
Also happens to look like a great place for a hike! :)
February 21st, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I echo Andy Oz
@plebster
comments.
February 21st, 2024
Tia
ace
Love how the figures and trees steadily get taller.
February 21st, 2024
