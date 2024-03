I tried to follow the given prompts, adding a bit of a personal twist and in the last two weeks I was just glad to get a picture, and didn't concentrate on balancing the calender anymore. And it shows, how it slipped my hands / thoughts.Anyway, I'm glad I finished also this year, and I'm very thankful that Ann @olivetreeann helpt with so much good readings and information. I really appreciate, that she does this every year and does it so extremely well. Thanks a Million Ann.