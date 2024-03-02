Previous
2024-03-02 yes or no? by mona65
Photo 2998

2024-03-02 yes or no?

Detail of my 365 flower's embroidery temperatur wheel,... on day 62. To be creative every day, or if I don't feel like beeing creative, I stab something!

I will be away for a couple of days for skiing, and wasn't sure if I should pack it or not. Travel light is the goal, but nevertheless I packed it. 😉
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Mona

@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
821% complete

Corinne C ace
Beautiful colors and DOF
March 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such lovely colours and pov.
March 2nd, 2024  
