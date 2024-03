2024-03-02 yes or no?

Detail of my 365 flower's embroidery temperatur wheel,... on day 62. To be creative every day, or if I don't feel like beeing creative, I stab something!



I will be away for a couple of days for skiing, and wasn't sure if I should pack it or not. Travel light is the goal, but nevertheless I packed it. šŸ˜‰