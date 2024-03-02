Sign up
Previous
Photo 2998
2024-03-02 yes or no?
Detail of my 365 flower's embroidery temperatur wheel,... on day 62. To be creative every day, or if I don't feel like beeing creative, I stab something!
I will be away for a couple of days for skiing, and wasn't sure if I should pack it or not. Travel light is the goal, but nevertheless I packed it. 😉
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
2
2
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3168
photos
348
followers
49
following
2991
2992
2993
2994
2995
2996
2997
2998
Tags
mw-24
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful colors and DOF
March 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such lovely colours and pov.
March 2nd, 2024
