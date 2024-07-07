brian_2 copy

From my intimate series of portraits of local personalities in our community of Canberra, this is @brianrope . Who is Brian Rope, I hear you ask? Well let me educate you! This guy has achieved so much, and I will try to provide a brief run down - Brian is a distinguished member of the @Australianphotograhicsociety and @PhotoAccess . He also belongs to @thecanberraphotographicsociety and the Canberra Critics Circle. Brian also reviews photography for The Canberra Times and Canberra City News, and he contributes to Australian Photography magazine and the Australian Photographic Society’s online magazine, The Printer. A totally busy guy!!! And if that isn’t enough, he also shares his insights on the Canberra Critics Circle blog and his personal blog.
His journey with photography began when he was quite young, a passion that hasn’t diminished. He has also run some photographic courses of his own (correction from insta post) as well as completing the Nikon Travelling School of Photography. He holds a Diploma of Freelance Travel Writing and Photography from the Australian College of Journalism.
To quote Brian ‘Photography is about really seeing the world, not just looking at it. It's about how you personally react to what you see and experience’. Now, he's learning about digital editing and how to use it to tell stories with his photos – quite exciting
Currently he as an exhibition called Manipulated Realities - A photography exhibition by Brian Rope OAM which is open from Wednesday to Sunday, 11 am to 2 pm, at Manning Clark House, 11 Tasmania Circle, Forrest. Unfortunately, it will close on Friday 12th July 2024 at 2.pm (correction from Insta post). The pictures in this show are really interesting and might make you think. They show scenes that are like a mix of reality and imagination. When you visit, think about how you would feel if you saw these scenes in real life. Enjoy his exhibition!!