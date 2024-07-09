The Civic Busker

In my series of portraits of people around our local area, I present Rick—a young man of about 22 years old. He still lives at home and contributes to the household budget whenever he can. Despite his efforts, he couldn't secure an apprenticeship as an electrician. Instead, Rick has become a boom box artist, treating this passion as a regular 9-to-5 job. He moves around the civic centre, showcasing his talent for mimicking a boom box with impressive beats and musical agility, all generated by his vocal cords. It's easy to mistake his performance for a karaoke machine, but no machinery is involved in his recitals. I stopped to watch and enjoy his talent one Thursday morning during peak hour. Despite his skills, no one stopped or contributed, highlighting the challenges buskers face in today's cashless society. I know I rarely carry much cash, maybe just some small change if I’m lucky.

Estimating the earnings of street performers is challenging as it varies widely, and many buskers are not forthcoming about their income. From what I can gather, an average day of busking can bring in about $50-$80 on weekdays, but this can easily rise to $100-150 on weekends. In prime locations and with good timing, street performers can earn up to $300 -$400 in a single weekend.

