This is Thomas

From my series of intimate portraits of people in our Canberra community - This is Thomas Emerson ,@emersonifc an independent candidate for the Kurrajong electorate in Canberra. I always keep an open mind about politics and support those who bring fresh perspectives to our local community. I met Thomas while he was out campaigning at the Downer shops on a Sunday morning. We discussed the needs of the homeless, potential solutions, and where funding should be allocated to help the disenfranchised in our community.

Showing my portfolio of street photographs with the intent to raise the profile of this issue on Instagram and Facebook, I brought up the issue that in the ACT, the number of homeless people increased by 11.3%, from 1,596 to 1,777. Nationally, the number of homeless people rose by 5.2% from 2016 to 2021, meaning 1 out of every 201 Australians is currently homeless. Additionally, almost 60% of homeless people are under 35 years old.

During our conversation, I sensed Thomas’s genuine passion for community welfare. I emphasised the importance of having honest and strong individuals in the legislative assembly to keep the major parties accountable for their actions in the community. this street portrait of Thomas communicates strength, determination, and focus—qualities that underscore his serious intent to represent the people of Canberra. I really want to thank him for being a good sport and allowing his portrait being taken