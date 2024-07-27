Bokeh water droplets

Saturday morning was an unforgettable experience. The temperature was -3°C, but the BOM reported it felt like -6°C. A dense fog lingered until around 10:30 AM, creating a surreal atmosphere. I regretted not going out earlier to take photos, especially after seeing the incredible shots taken by Sal of @snapsbysal at the arboretum—definitely check them out on Instagram. Once I managed to get everyone at home organized, I grabbed my camera and ventured outside. As expected, many photographers were capturing every aspect of this frosty morning and posting them on the net – what could I take that hadn’t already been taken - I noticed our wire fence was adorned with frozen spiderwebs, glistening with droplets. With the sun breaking through, these webs sparkled beautifully. I decided to do something a little different with the photograph by trying to capture the 'bokeh' effect of the moment. It was a unique and captivating scene for such a chilly day.