Turning to some still life photography (well not totally still life) This week’s @52frames competition was all about championing ‘water’ – I had a few ideas that didn’t pan out so I let my children decide how we should proceed - let’s explore what happens when we add strawberries to a drink in an unorthodox manner! It's a fun way to see how high the water will be displaced out of the glass. My children decided to drop them from a great height and observe the splash. Some people might find it fascinating to see how high they can make the water splash using just the strawberry and gravity, creating a mini scientific experiment, that eventually turned into an intense competition. The reward for the winner of course was eating the beautiful strawberries - Next time, we'll take it up a notch by using soda water and dry ice—now that will be really interesting!