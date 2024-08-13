Previous
On the lake by mortmanphotography
97 / 365

On the lake

On the Lake. We live in one of the most beautiful parts of the world. Canberra! What a beauty!
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Mark

@mortmanphotography
