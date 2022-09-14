Previous
Unicorn 🦄 Necklace by mozette
Photo 4636

Unicorn 🦄 Necklace

Yesterday, I went into a bead store called My Beads, and made this lovely necklace there.

It was cheaper to do it instore than to buy one someone had already made. I may make another there before coming home.
