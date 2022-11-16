Previous
My New Car by mozette
Photo 4699

My New Car

After losing my Astra in a car accident last month, my Dad and I have really hunted around to get another car.

After two weeks, scouring car yards, and searching the internet, we found this 2012 Ford Focus. A great little car which takes all types of fuel, so I'm giving it the cheapest petrol I can afford.

I love it!
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
