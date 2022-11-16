Sign up
Photo 4699
My New Car
After losing my Astra in a car accident last month, my Dad and I have really hunted around to get another car.
After two weeks, scouring car yards, and searching the internet, we found this 2012 Ford Focus. A great little car which takes all types of fuel, so I'm giving it the cheapest petrol I can afford.
I love it!
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
my_car
,
jelly_bean
