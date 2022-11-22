Previous
Next
Morning Harvest by mozette
Photo 4705

Morning Harvest

Today, it's a lot cooler than it was yesterday. And so, I decided to get in and harvest some veggies in my garden.

I ate my spinach and basil in a breakfast sandwich this morning, some of the rest of it will be eaten to night.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1289% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise