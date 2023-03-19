Previous
Itsy Bitsy Spider by mozette
Photo 4822

Itsy Bitsy Spider

This little guy was found on a white flower on my frangipanni.

How cute is this little guy?
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
