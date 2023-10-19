Previous
Photo Collage by mubbur
292 / 365

Photo Collage

Yes, today a little wind about 27 m/ per sec, this is a little outside Tórshavn, the house you see there was a military barracks several years ago
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
