Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Yes, again today lots of snow, many roads in the north are closed, was a short trip with the car, and on the way back home I drove it stuck, had to get help to pull it free, unfortunately I didn't get a picture of it busy getting it ready for T drag it free again, and no damage 💪Ps the House is my House 😊
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Corinne C ace
Wonderful collage!
I really don’t like driving when there is too much snow. I have been stuck twice when I was living in Canada and while people are really wonderful and help you getting out of the snow, it’s a stressful experience if you have a baby in the car 😊
January 18th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@corinnec Thanks yes it is, here are all some help so now more drive to day ☃️😊☃️
January 18th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
A lovely home. We had a small storm but it was soft snow and cleared away easily.
January 18th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor Thanks yes it was good ☃️😊
January 18th, 2024  
Dawn ace
A lovely collage
January 18th, 2024  
