Yes, again today lots of snow, many roads in the north are closed, was a short trip with the car, and on the way back home I drove it stuck, had to get help to pull it free, unfortunately I didn't get a picture of it busy getting it ready for T drag it free again, and no damage 💪Ps the House is my House 😊
I really don’t like driving when there is too much snow. I have been stuck twice when I was living in Canada and while people are really wonderful and help you getting out of the snow, it’s a stressful experience if you have a baby in the car 😊