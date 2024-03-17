Previous
Argir-Tórshavn by mubbur
Argir-Tórshavn

Had a trip out to Argir, it is a district of Tórshavn, you can see Tórshavn so well from there😊
17th March 2024

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Tann deiliga Havn!
March 17th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A lovely view over Tórshavn!

Ian
March 17th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great shot!
March 17th, 2024  
