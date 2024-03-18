Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 443

Tórshavn

Yes, today I looked after the grandson and Teddy, so we had a nice walk in the plantation and down in the city, in the lovely weather here today😊
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise