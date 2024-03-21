Sign up
Previous
Photo 446
Midvåg
Was at the airport after my son, has been away for 2 months with a shrimp trawler in West Greenland, the old shipping company that I myself have fished for for many years, photo taken on the way back home in Midvåg
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
2
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Rob Z
ace
What a wonderfully crisp, clear image. Two months is a lone time to be away from home - it must be nice to have him back for a while..
March 21st, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@robz
Thanks yes, and now to months home😊
March 21st, 2024
