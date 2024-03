Hoyvík

Yes, today has been a great day, we have had our 35th wedding anniversary, and here last night at 18:24, we had our new granddaughter, a little girl, and we are coming out to the hospital tomorrow to see her, it makes me happy we so much, her big brother Heine here and right now and will come out tomorrow, it's no. 11 grandchild, so it's nice😊🇫🇴😊