Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Yes, so have been to the hospital and see our little Goldilocks, who was born yesterday, a lovely and healthy girl, and big brother was very proud to have a little sister❤️😊
23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Corinne C ace
Congratulations! She is absolutely beautiful!
March 23rd, 2024  
Dorothy ace
So very sweet! 🥰
March 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
How wonderful
March 23rd, 2024  
xbm ace
All the best Oli!
March 23rd, 2024  
Fisher Family
A beautiful series of shots!

Ian
March 23rd, 2024  
