Photo 449
Klaksvík
Was a trip to Klaksvík tonight for confirmation, with some friends, just got a photo on the way back home
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
2
2
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
24th March 2024 8:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
A nice night shot. I like the lights leading to the beautiful houses in a row
March 24th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@corinnec
Thanks😊
March 24th, 2024
