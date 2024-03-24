Previous
Klaksvík by mubbur
Photo 449

Klaksvík

Was a trip to Klaksvík tonight for confirmation, with some friends, just got a photo on the way back home
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A nice night shot. I like the lights leading to the beautiful houses in a row
March 24th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@corinnec Thanks😊
March 24th, 2024  
