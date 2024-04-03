Previous
The bridge to Argir by mubbur
Photo 459

The bridge to Argir

The new bridge to Argir, it's a district that belongs to Tórshavn's commune, everything was white this morning, but gone again now that the sun has come out 😊
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Zilli
Sparks joy…..such wide open space!
April 3rd, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
I like this POV looking up the hillside.
April 3rd, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very beautiful! Such a gorgeous view!
April 3rd, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
April 3rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
April 3rd, 2024  
