Previous
Photo 459
The bridge to Argir
The new bridge to Argir, it's a district that belongs to Tórshavn's commune, everything was white this morning, but gone again now that the sun has come out 😊
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
5
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
3rd April 2024 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Zilli
Sparks joy…..such wide open space!
April 3rd, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
I like this POV looking up the hillside.
April 3rd, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very beautiful! Such a gorgeous view!
April 3rd, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
April 3rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
April 3rd, 2024
