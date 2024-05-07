Previous
Bottle Tree Seeds by nannasgotitgoingon
Bottle Tree Seeds

I think they rather look like little hedgehogs, peeking out.
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
Photo Details

Karen ace
I think that it’s a gorgeous close up! Lovely photograph, super direction on light.
May 7th, 2024  
