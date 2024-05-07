Sign up
Previous
27 / 365
Bottle Tree Seeds
I think they rather look like little hedgehogs, peeking out.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
1
0
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
653
photos
89
followers
135
following
7% complete
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
222
24
223
25
224
26
225
27
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365-2
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
7th May 2024 11:00am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
yellows
,
hairy
,
bottle-tree-seeds
Karen
ace
I think that it's a gorgeous close up! Lovely photograph, super direction on light.
May 7th, 2024
