Autumn sunset by nannasgotitgoingon
25 / 365

Autumn sunset

Took the sickly padawan out spotting with me, saw a couple of kangaroos and rabbits, but the afternoon light was just gorgeous.
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
Monica
Beautiful!
May 6th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
It certainly is gorgeous. Great shot.
May 6th, 2024  
Brian ace
Awesome on black. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
May 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
Amazing capture and wonderful light.
May 6th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Ablaze with light.
May 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a stunning shot. It really is a golden hour scene fav
May 6th, 2024  
