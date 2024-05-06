Sign up
Previous
25 / 365
Autumn sunset
Took the sickly padawan out spotting with me, saw a couple of kangaroos and rabbits, but the afternoon light was just gorgeous.
6th May 2024
6th May 24
6
4
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
221
22
222
23
223
24
224
25
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365-2
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
6th May 2024 5:37pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
red
,
sunset
,
autumn
,
scrub
,
grasses
,
through-the-scrub
Monica
Beautiful!
May 6th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
It certainly is gorgeous. Great shot.
May 6th, 2024
Brian
ace
Awesome on black. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
May 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and wonderful light.
May 6th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Ablaze with light.
May 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a stunning shot. It really is a golden hour scene fav
May 6th, 2024
