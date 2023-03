072 - Lock 11 Gates

The sun was just hitting these old forged gates at Lock 11 this morning as I was walking out.



Lock 11 is part of a system of locks and weirs along the Murray River built for irrigation, town water supply and navigation. It is 878km from the Murray mouth which empties out into Lake Alexandrina in South Australia. My photos of the lock today weren't crash hot, so you get to see part of the old gate.



I did play with filters on this as well.