163 / 365
Karadoc Wetlands
Learning what I can and can't do with the new lense, trying to work it out.
17th June 2023
17th Jun 23
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Photo Details
Tags
birds
,
karadoc wetlands
Diana
ace
Lovely shot coming in to land.
June 19th, 2023
Christina
ace
That heron has wonderful detail. Superb
June 19th, 2023
