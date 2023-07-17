Previous
Rocky Outcrop by nannasgotitgoingon
Rocky Outcrop

Standard hill top views for this area. Rocky with gums, spinafex and wattles. Did use the auto correct in lightroom. Just to brighten it up a bit.
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Dawn ace
Nice image textures and colours
July 17th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and scene, lovely textures and foreground flowers.
July 17th, 2023  
