Previous
196 / 365
Rocky Outcrop
Standard hill top views for this area. Rocky with gums, spinafex and wattles. Did use the auto correct in lightroom. Just to brighten it up a bit.
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
2
0
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
53% complete
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
17th July 2023 12:44pm
spinifex
,
mount isa
,
north west queensland
Dawn
ace
Nice image textures and colours
July 17th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene, lovely textures and foreground flowers.
July 17th, 2023
