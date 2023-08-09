Previous
A Kettle of Hawks? by nannasgotitgoingon
219 / 365

A Kettle of Hawks?

Wasn't sure what a group of hawks was called, apparently it's a 'Kettle'. Talk about learn something new every day.
9th August 2023

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
JackieR ace
Thsnk you for telling a new collective noun.

Fab photo
August 9th, 2023  
