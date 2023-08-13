Sign up
223 / 365
Bull Riding
This is why women live longer than men.
Mount Isa Rodeo.
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Tags
australia
,
rodeo
,
bull riding
,
mount isa
Diana
ace
I love this shot and your narrative!
August 13th, 2023
