227 / 365
Shop Doggo
This little cutie was running around the flooring shop this morning, just had to take a photo.
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
338
photos
71
followers
113
following
62% complete
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
108
224
109
225
110
226
111
227
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
17th August 2023 8:49am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
dog
,
cute
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cute!
August 17th, 2023
