If only you knew

I had taken mums tiny little car down the old road I found the other day. I was trying to get to where the flowers were in a large wide mass clear of trees, but the track became quite narrow, the brush hanging thick over the road and the buffel grass clumps in the road becoming a mid wheel drive over so as not to disloge anything underneath. I decided to pull up and walk on through. About 50mts in I remembered the sign that said 'beware cattle' with an image of a cow flipping a car and I thought maybe I will push on with mums tiny little car. I ventured forth the fingers of the brush grazing us like unwanted advances, dangerous and far too close. The light was failing, the sun was dropping quickly and it was thinking if I don't find a bit of dirt to turn on I am going to be doing a Mr Bean 97 point turn in the dark, and I thought to myself, if only you knew mum, the places I take your tiny little car ha ha.