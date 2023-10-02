Previous
Peacock by nannasgotitgoingon
273 / 365

Peacock

We went and had a picnic at the local park near the dam where the peacocks were putting on a show. Just such a beautiful thing to see. Kids threw ham to the hawks and took photos of the 'outback'.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Elisa Smith

