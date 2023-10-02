Sign up
273 / 365
Peacock
We went and had a picnic at the local park near the dam where the peacocks were putting on a show. Just such a beautiful thing to see. Kids threw ham to the hawks and took photos of the 'outback'.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Tags
peacock
,
warrina park
