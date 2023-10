Early morning

Back to the frangipani as the early morning light was lovely and the street was quite on opening the front gates. The neighbours dogs eyes following me intently as I wander about in my tartan jim jams, no longer barking, no longer a stranger to them. I am quite sure their owners though are musing over coffees or teas at what on earth is the old duck's daughter at #13 doing out there again with that camera this early.