Abergowrie

Today we went to visit our cousins sugar cane farm an hour north of Townsville. I spent many a school holiday running around the fields here, the tropical surrounds always a wonderful change from the inland dry spinifex country. Exotic fruits like custard apples, monstera fruit and lychees grew around the house. Coconut trees towered next to the trampoline, and best of all they had a billiard table that we were allowed to use. The older cousins would frighten us younger ones, telling us to run fast between the house paddocks especially on dark lest the wildlife grab you and drag you into the cane. Dusk was pretty traumatic especially if you were alone running through the gullies not daring to look into the cane just in case eyes would be looking back at you, fearing for dear life every time the leaves rustled. Circling the farm is the Herbert River and as kids we would swim in an area called Alligator waterhole that had a very deep hole that never dried out and in the early days would have had crocodiles in it. As a child I was always wary of swimming in it, still am.

It was great to go back and spend time there today.