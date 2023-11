Caaake

My son's 31st today and Finnish Taytekakku was in order as there are two mummus in the Haus!!! Traditionally I think it is filled with strawberries but here in Australia we grew up with all types of fruits being used in the layers. Today on the layers we had strawberry jam and cream on one and diced peaches and cream on the second with the peach juice drizzled over the layers and top prior to decorating with fresh cream. Yum Yum chooks bum!