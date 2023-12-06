Sign up
Fruit and Vege day
Way too hot to be outside and it's only going to get hotter.
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
Elisa Smith
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Photo Details
Tags
and
,
fruit
,
vege
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful lighting and photograph
December 6th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
@johnfalconer
Was a fair bit of editing. But I am working on my manual shooting and seem to be figuring it all out.... one day haha.
December 6th, 2023
Dianne
A nice still life.
December 6th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice still life
December 6th, 2023
