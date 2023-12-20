Sign up
Lily
Tried to take a photo yesterday after the work party, failed, so this was from today.
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
1
Elisa Smith
Elisa Smith
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Rob Z
ace
Today's was really good...
December 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 21st, 2023
