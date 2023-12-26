Sign up
357 / 365
Fennel on Sandilong
Between the road and a channel near my old house. We had just had rain and the breeze was wonderful, the fennel and smell of earth was blissful.
Escaping the chaos that is home at present and refilling my cups.
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Tags
country
,
pollen
,
fennel
,
verges
Dorothy
ace
What wonderful way to refill.
December 29th, 2023
