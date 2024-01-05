Sign up
Photo 367
For the love of percussion 😄
Senior minion got drums for Christmas but as the house was at maximum capacity and not an inch of floor space was spare, today was the first chance we got to get them out and set up. His expression on the instructions was on point 🤣
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
3
0
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
568
photos
83
followers
121
following
100% complete
360
361
362
363
364
365
366
367
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
5th January 2024 5:17pm
christmas
,
drums
,
electric
,
percussion
,
setup
Bill Davidson
Once he gets started the house will never be the same again!!
January 5th, 2024
Babs
ace
Looks like quite a puzzle. Hope he manages to put it together.
January 5th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Fear of flatpacks strikes early!!
January 5th, 2024
