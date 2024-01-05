Previous
For the love of percussion 😄 by nannasgotitgoingon
Photo 367

For the love of percussion 😄

Senior minion got drums for Christmas but as the house was at maximum capacity and not an inch of floor space was spare, today was the first chance we got to get them out and set up. His expression on the instructions was on point 🤣
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
100% complete

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Once he gets started the house will never be the same again!!
January 5th, 2024  
Babs ace
Looks like quite a puzzle. Hope he manages to put it together.
January 5th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Fear of flatpacks strikes early!!
January 5th, 2024  
