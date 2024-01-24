Previous
Kings Billabong Edit by nannasgotitgoingon
Kings Billabong Edit

From yesterday, the amount of corella's about was amazing and quite noisy. The image was very busy and I tried to soften it a bit with a filter and lot of mucking about, but I really love the reflections.
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
@nannasgotitgoingon
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot. Great reflections and I can see some of the corellas
January 24th, 2024  
