Rattan by nannasgotitgoingon
Photo 393

Rattan

Stuck catching up on paperwork, quickly though stiffly wombled out to see what light was left, blinded myself as I looked out directly into the sun through the kitchen back door, just starting to disappear behind the shed. Too late to go for a drive, whirled around the room to see what I could see, sunspots in my eye were about it for a moment, then saw the light bouncing onto the cupboard door from the splashback and thought, ooh I can prop something up in there. Opened the cupboard up to use it as a shelf and the loveliest shadow from the doors came through and thought, right I need something shiny on that cake server, onion was the closest thing at hand. Done and dusted.
