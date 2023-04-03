Sign up
23 / 365
091.1 - Autumn Sun.
Autumn sun, blooms given with love, safe in my cocoon, the world keeps moving on.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Tags
flowers
,
autumn-sun
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 3rd, 2023
